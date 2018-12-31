Share:

LAHORE: - Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has directed the LDA to give procession of plots to LDA City scheme plot owners at the earliest.

He was chairing a meeting of the LDA officials during his visit to LDA City on invitation by the Director General Amna Imran Khan on Sunday.

The minister said for compliance of direction by Supreme Court of Pakistan immediate steps should be taken for accommodating all the 9,000 purchasers of files of LDA city and allocating plots to them at the earliest.

It has been directed to LDA that to speed up the process of giving possession to LDA city plot-owners, the scheme would be divided among different phases. Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran also accompanied with him and briefed the minister on LDA City and said “Completion of LDA City scheme on time is also linked with maintaining good repute of LDA’s among masses”.

He asked for registration of new development partners who could present land for the scheme in a swift manner. He directed the LDA officials for working with revenue staff for examining the ownership documents of 4000 kanals of land presented by the development partners within two days. Separately, district administration as part of ‘operation clean and green’ raided on the fruits and vegetables market and sealed 92 shops on violating market rules on Sunday. AC City Ahmed Raza Butt led the raid and shut down those shops in which other than fruits and vegetables business were going on. District administration has decided to retrieve those shops in fruits and vegetables market in which people were doing other business also.