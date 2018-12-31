Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club has paid a glowing tribute to Malka-e-Tarannum (late) Madam Noor Jehan by screening the ever green film “Baji” 1963 here at its media centre.

Film “Baji” was directed by S.Suleiman, features poetry by Ahmad Rahi composed in beautiful melodies by Saleem Iqbal.

Full star cast include Nayyar Sultana, Darpan, Zeba, Lehri, Salma Mumtaz and Talish.

Songs were recorded in voices of Noor Jahan, Naseem Begum, Najma Niazi, Saleem Raza, Farida Khanum, Ustad Salamat Ali Khan and Ustad Naz.

“Film “Baji” is remembered today for its music and array of guest stars which was the first of its kind in that era. Some famous songs include “Chanda Tori Chandni Mein”, “Dil Kay Afsanay Nigahon Ki Zuban Tak Pohnchay”.

Noor Jehan was also known by the honorific title Malika-e-Tarannum, the queen of melody, was a playback singer and actress who worked in British India and then in Pakistan. She was known as one of the greatest and most influential singers of all time especially throughout South Asia. The film screening was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.