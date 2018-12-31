Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that one of the main goals of government is to develop and mainstream the merged areas of Northern Province.

The prime minister said this while presiding over a high-level session held on the development and progress of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area, which was merged last year into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the session, the strategy for the next three months and development projects were reviewed.

The administration and law and order situation was also discussed in the meeting.

It was decided that the provincial cabinet will review the development projects. Meanwhile, the local government system will be reinstated in the merged areas.