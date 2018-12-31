Share:

LAHORE - A 55-year-old man ended his life by shooting himself with a gun at his home in Green Forts(II) on Sunday, police and rescue workers said.

The deceased was identified as Dr Qayyum, a resident of Ravi Block Green Forts-II, a posh housing colony located on the Canal Road. Rescue workers said the victim died on the spot.

The family told the police that the deceased ended his life due to unknown reasons. Police investigators reached the spot soon after the incident and seized a gun from the crime scene. The police were investigating the death.