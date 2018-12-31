Share:

CHRISTCHURCH - Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the limited-overs leg of the New Zealand tour, and will almost certainly miss Sri Lanka’s two Tests in Australia as well early next year, after scans revealed a grade two strain in his left hamstring. Mathews picked up the injury while completing a run late on day four of Christchurch Test, immediately pulling up lame, and having to hop between the wickets on his right leg for the remainder of the session. He then retired hurt at tea and didn’t take the field again. “Angelo had a scan last night, it’s a grade two hamstring strain and he’s out for four weeks,” captain Chandimal said.