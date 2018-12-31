Share:

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab said on Monday that any matter sub judice to the courts cannot be discussed in the assembly according to the rules and regulations of the provincial house.

The statement came as a response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman's adjournment motion, submitted in the Sindh assembly earlier today to discuss the Joint Investigation Report report on the money laundering case involving Pakistan Peoples' Party leader Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

"PTI submitted the adjournment motion to make breaking news. They wouldn't have submitted it if they had read rules of business," Wahab told media. "We have unveiled such conspiracies before and will continue to do so."

Wahab said that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry would be informed on his Karachi visit that all 99 MPAs of the PPP are firmly standing behind its leadership.

"They are claiming a forward block in PPP, they don't have a single Jiyala with them. We are united under the party's philosophy. JIT report is not a holy scripture, we will appeal against it," he said.

It's the speaker's prerogative to decide on a debate on the adjournment motion, he pointed out.

Wahab alleged that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail was involved in unconstitutional practices by using his office for political activities.

"Sindh governor has himself said that he follows his party's policies. A governor is a representative who is appointed by the president. The Sindh government bears all his expenses," he said.