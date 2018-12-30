Share:

/INP-LODHRAN/MULTAN-Three persons including a motorway police patrolling officer died and 35 others sustained injuries, some of them critical, in two road accidents occurred in different areas here on Sunday, police said. Rescue sources informed that two persons died and 30 others got injured in an accident that took place near Jala Arain area on Multan-Bahawalpur Road. The accident occurred when a speeding passenger bus and van collided head-on.

Two persons died on the spot and 30 others got injured who were shifted to Lodhran DHQ Hospital where condition of some of the injured persons is stated to be serious. In Multan, a motorway police patrolling officer died and five others injured in a road accident here on Sunday.

According to rescue and motorway police, a pileup involving several vehicles occurred due to poor visibility caused by fog in Basti Maluk area of Multan. Resultantly, five persons sustained injuries. In the meanwhile, Motorway Police Patrolling Officer Saeed Khan was engaged in clearing traffic when a speeding bus crushed him to death.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and the police registered a case into the incident.