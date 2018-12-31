Share:

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan said on Monday that they were coalition partners of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), but were also in contact with all political parties.

Talking to media in Sukkur on Monday, he said that demanding change of province’s CM constitutionally and democratically is the right of the opposition.

Hassan said that PTI hasn’t contacted his party regarding changing Sindh CM, however, a meeting with Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry is scheduled for Monday, but will see what he would say.

The former opposition in Sindh Assembly said that the decisions of courts cannot be taken on roads, in public gatherings and talk shows, adding that those who taught them to face the courts on JIT reports, they should now too face the courts.

“We have been saying for the last 30 years to hang those who looted the country’s resources and involved in corruption should be hanged,” he added. “MQM will not support any unconstitutional step of the PTI including enforcing Governor Rule in Sindh,” Khawaja Izhar said.