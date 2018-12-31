Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed divisional administration and the police to keep the Sea View area open for public on the New Year night so that the visitors could enjoy without any hassle, however strict action must be taken against those carrying weapons or using narcotics and harassing the visitors.

He issued these directives on Sunday evening while presiding over a meeting to review security arrangements made for New Year night here at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Kazi Kabir, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Adl IG Special Branch & CTD Dr Waliullah Dal, DIGs of South, East, West and SSP South.

The chief minister was told that roads leading to Sea View were being closed through container and strict checking would be carried on the all the roads and streets. At this the chief minister said that the people of this city have every right to enjoy New year night but in a most decent and cultured way. He directed Commissioner Karachi and DIG South not to close road and the let the people go there, they want. “But I would suggest you make strict security arrangements so that nobody could carry weapon, use narcotics, resort to one wheeling or riding bike without silencer and create problems for the other visitors,” he said. He issued directives for arrest of persons carrying weapons, using alcohol, creating problems for others. “This our city and we all have to make it peaceful and have to demonstrate with our actions that we are educated, cultured and caring people,” he said.

Shah also directed the administration to designate alternate routes towards Sea view just to avoid unnecessary traffic jam at ‘Do-Talwar or Teen-Talwa’ and added this did not mean to harass the visitors.

He also told commissioner Karachi and the police that with the designation of alternate routes towards Sea View should be made in such a way that the people living in Clifton and Sea View areas might not feel inconvenience, therefore they should also be facilitated.

In the meeting it was pointed out that some street lights in DHA and Clifton areas were out of order, therefore the chief minister directed commissioner Karachi to talk to DHA authorities to fix the out of order lights located in their areas and the similar instructions to KMC and other concerned authorities. He also directed the Commissioner to conduct inspection of CCTV cameras in DHA and Clifton area and get them repaired, if some of them were out of order.

The Traffic police was also directed to envisage an efficient traffic management plan.

The chief minister decided that on every Monday he would be reviewing over all law and order in the city so that it could be maintained properly.