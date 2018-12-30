Share:

GUJRAT-The police resolved a blind murder case after efforts of several weeks and arrested the murderer of paternal uncle here.

Gujrat DPO Syed Ali Mohsin said that a youth Ahmad Hassan, a student of Auto Diesel studying in 2ndshift of Government Swedish College, Gujrat, was currently staying with his paternal uncle Ghulam Qadir.

Ahmed used to work at a local vegetable market and earn Rs350 as daily wage to meet his expenditures, but later he left his job, started wasting his time and wandering with some crooks of the area and not concentrating on his studies as well.

Ghulam Qadir got annoyed over activities of his nephew, beaten and threatened him to mend his way, confine to house and concentrate on studies, but he (Ahmed) turned a deaf ears.

Annoyed over strictness of the uncle, the youth lodged a complaint with parents but they advised him to follow instructions of uncle, saying whatever uncle was doing was in his interest.

Ahmed, on September 26-27, 2018 midnight gunned down his uncle and put the blame of the murder on his uncle’s political rivals. The police arrested the nominated accused in the FIR and arrested them, but they proved their innocence during the interrogation.

Later, the police widened scope of investigation, got suspicion and arrested Ahmad Hassan who during interrogated confessed to his crime and revealed that he killed his uncle as he was fed up with his rebukes and advises.