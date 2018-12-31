Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) conviction ratio of white collar crimes has touched 70 percent due to effective strategy devised by incumbent Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal after assuming the responsibilities of chairman NAB.

According to official sources, the ratio of complaints registered by NAB has doubled during the tenure of incumbent chairman owing to prompt remedial measures directed by the chairman, whose strategy is ‘Accountability for All’ sans caring about the status or position of the suspects.

Chairman NAB has so far listened the complaints of over 2,500 aggrieved people in his office in ‘Khulli Ketcheries’, held last Thursday of every month. Chairman has chaired 20 Executive Board Meeting of NAB since assuming charge and accorded approval to various complaint versification, inquiries and investigation.

The current leadership of NAB has approved filing 440 corruption references after collecting concrete evidence during the last one year. Likewise, NAB has apprehended 503 accused person for the last one year under effective Enforcement policy, received 44,315 complaints and conducted 1,713 complaint verification, 877 inquiries and 227 investigations besides filling 440 references which are under trial in 26 Accountability Courts throughout the country and convicted 80 corrupt persons from relevant courts. NAB has also deposited Rs2580.196 million in national exchequer during last one year.

NAB has so far deposited over Rs 297 billion in the national exchequer since its inception. NAB has so far received 394,000 complaints, conducted 13,081 complaint verification, 8,000 inquiries, 4,001 investigations besides filing 3,386 corruption references in different accountability courts.

A total of 1210 references involving the corruption of Rs 900 billion are under trial in various accountability courts of the country. NAB has constituted over 50,000 character building societies across country in colleges and universities. NAB has also established 60 Prevention Committees at federal and provincial level including Capital Development Authority (CDA), Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Press Information Department (PID) provincial education, health, revenue, housing and cooperative departments for promoting transparency and upholding merit.

Chairman NAB has ordered inquiries on various complaints in last one year including investigations against 56 Public Limited Companies in Punjab, 435 offshore companies in British Virgin Islands, corruption in the construction and expansion of Kachhi Kanal, recovery of looted money of public from private Housing Societies. The arrest of proclaimed offenders and placing details of illegal housing societies on websites of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Capital Development Authority (CDA). Chairman NAB’s direction to aware people through awareness and prevention strategy especially youth for ill effects of corruption across the country.

According to PILDAT report NAB enjoys the support of 42 percent people. Gallup and Gillani Survey has indicated that 59 percent people have trust upon NAB. Similarly World Economic Forum and Transparency International have in their reports appropriated NAB’s performance as corruption perception index of Pakistan is continuously decreasing due to NAB’s efforts. Besides, NAB has signed an MoU with China to oversee CPEC Projects in Pakistan and to enhance cooperation in eradication of corruption. Today, due to effective anti corruption strategy of NAB under the leadership of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, NAB has rejuvenated and geared up to come up to the expectations of nation for corruption free Pakistan.