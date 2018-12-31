Share:

Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan while reiterating Pakistan's commitment for further promoting the existing brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran, has said that Pakistan is looking forward to boost its existing cooperation in the field of Power between the two countries.

These sentiments were shed by the power minister, while the Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost, called on him in his office today.

The minister assured that Power Division will soon hold comprehensive discussion with Iranian side on renewal of agreement for 100 MW electricity import to Pakistan from Iran.

The spirit of brotherly cooperation between Iran and Pakistan was reiterated during the meeting with the desire of working together on possibilities of exploring further avenues in the field of power generation and transmission.