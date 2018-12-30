Share:

OKARA-District Police Officer (DPO) Athar Abbas expressed thanks to Allah Almighty for peaceful celebrations of Christmas. Talking to media, he told the journalists that the police security had ensured foolproof security arrangements during the New Year celebration. He said the Christian community and all other minorities of Pakistan loved the country and there security and protection was the first and foremost responsibility of the police as these minorities had been working and performing very well for the progress and development of the country.

He added that for the New Year’s night, more than 1,500 police officials and security guards would provide security and protection at public places. In ongoing combing operation, special checking on exit points of the city would be arranged. One-wheeling, hooliganism and the violation of Amplifier Act would be kept under special observation. The DPO had issued strict orders for a crackdown on one-wheeling to the DSPs and the SHOs of the police stations.

Gynae ward’s construction begins

Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan inaugurated the construction work of the Gynae ward that would be built with the cooperation of charitable people of the district. On the occasion, she said that serving ailing humanity was the greatest virtue which remained at the zenith of goodness. “The well-off people should play a due role in mitigating the woes of the poor people,” she said, and adding that Rs5 million would be spent on the construction of the Gynae ward and all the money would be collected by PTI provincial ticket holder Ch Saleem Sadiq, Rai Ahmed Hassan and Qamar Abbas Moghal.

FISHERMAN DROWNS IN CANAL

A fisherman drowned in Balluki-Sulemanki Link Canal when his foot slipped and he fell into the canal. The other morning, a man of Rajowal was catching fish in Balluki-Sulemanki Link Canal near the town. His foot slipped and he fell into the canal and drowned. People informed Rescue 1122, and it reached the spot immediately and started searching the body in the canal.

The search for the body was underway till filing of the report.

She said that the funds collection committee would be headed by Mian Abdur Rashid Booti. “The committee will supervise the construction work, collection of funds and expenditures according to the SOPs,” she said.

DHQ Hospital MS Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed said on the occasion that in this ward 50 delivery cases and treatment of 200 women would be provided.