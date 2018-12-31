Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad administration put a four-hour per day ban on entry of heavy traffic during peak timings at the Expressway to ease traffic movement especially between Gulberg-Rawat sections, but it is not working as kilometres long queues of motorists can be witnessed there in routine. To mitigate sufferings of commuters, the administration banned the entry of heavy traffic on Expressway during the peak hours from 07:00 am to 09:00 am and 05:00 pm to 07:00 pm to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

In the recent past, the Deputy Commissioner visited the PWD area of the Expressway and assured the residents for taking steps to provide them relief. Soon after his visit to the site, the Deputy Commissioner had issued directives for construction of a Fish belly U-turn at Khokhar Hotel signal. Muhamad Asghar a commuter said, “I had seen some machinery to construct the Fish belly U-turn at the site, but after two to three days all the machinery disappeared after giving a ray of hope for better traffic management.” He said regular long duration traffic closure was not only wastage of precious time but also fuel as the motorists remain stuck due to heavy vehicles movement during rush timing especially in the fast lane. The route claimed to be a signal-free facility by 2017, seems to remain a quagmire for daily commuters even in 2018 as authorities concerned are restricted to only paperwork.

He said the signal-free corridor from Zero Point to Rawat was required to be completed as early as possible to get rid of this daily suffering. An official of Capital Development Authority (CDA) said as per the plan, existing four lanes from Koral to Naval Anchorage will be converted to eight. The work from Koral to Rawat-T chowk would be carried out in two phases.

The official of Islamabad Traffic Police said unruly traffic on this section is a routine matter as the quarters concerned could not complete the signal-free 10-lane corridor from Zero Point to Rawat. The ITP official informed that he had deputed two inspectors and eight officials on this route, working round the clock for the ease of road-users. A traffic sergeant at PWD stop said two narrow bridges and a couple of U-turns on this passage were major reasons of daily gridlocks on this heavily burdened artery.