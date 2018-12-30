Share:

KASUR-Armed men robbed people of valuables at gunpoint in different incidents, according to police. Suspects, unidentified so far, snatched a poultry-laden truck at gunpoint near Pakki Haveli in the jurisdiction of Mustafabad police.

Similarly, unidentified suspects snatched cash, a cell phone and other valuables from a citizen in Pattoki police precincts. In another incident, dacoits entered the shop of Saeed, and they looted Rs50,000, a mobile phone and various other valuables. The incident was reported in the limits of Pattoki City police. One Shehzad submitted an application to Sarai Mughal police that robbers, unknown to him, robbed him of Rs38,000, a mobile phone and other valuable items when he was on his way home.

On the other hand, three robbers entered the shop of Sadaqat Nadeem in Pattoki police precincts and looted Rs130,000 cash, a mobile phone and other valuables. Police are investigating.