Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated the campaign launched by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority to increase tax collection in the province.

Finance Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Khan Jhagra called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and informed him about the campaign.

Taimur Khan briefed the Prime Minister on the steps taken by the provincial government to improve economic condition of the province.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Health Minister Aamir Kiani paid a surprise visit to Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad and inquired about the facilities for patients.

He also inquired about health of under treatment patients in the hospital.

The Prime Minister lauded performance of the hospital for efficient arrangements and provision of medical facilities to the people and directed the administration to keep up providing quality medical care.