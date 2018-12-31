Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a first visit of 2019 to Turkey on January 3 or 4 at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and would discuss ways and means to further strengthen the already close ties between the two brotherly Islamic states.

It would also be the first visit of Premier Khan to Istanbul after assuming office of prime minister where besides focusing on enhancing trade relations the overall security situation with specific reference to the ongoing peace initiative in Afghanistan and its impact on the regional security would be under the spotlight.

The official statement issued here on Sunday says that the visit would be on the invitation of the President of Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The official visit would be on January 3 and 4, 2019.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi; Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar and Adviser to the Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet the Turkish President and discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two countries. Views pertaining to the regional and international situation will also be exchanged.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan will also address a business forum, and hold several meetings with Turkish businessmen and potential investors during his stay at Ankara.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy historic and unparalleled ties based on a common religious and cultural legacy that dates back to centuries. The two countries have excellent political, economic, defense, cultural and people-to-people relations that continue to grow from strength to strength each passing year.

The Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Turkey will further reinforce the historic ties between the governments and the peoples of the two brotherly countries. The visit, moreover, will also help to explore new areas of cooperation and collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the area of economic, trade and commercial relations.