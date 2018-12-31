Share:

LAHORE - More than 10,000 police would be deployed all over the provincial metropolis to maintain peace on the eve of New Year. The city police are directed to ensure complete ban on aerial firing, one-wheeling, and fireworks and arrest the violators immediately.

Lahore DIG (Operations) Muhammad Waqas Nazir on Sunday told reporters that nobody would be allowed to disturb peace in the city and the troublemakers would be taken to task.

“Anti-social activities or hooliganism including aerial firing, one-wheeling and use of fire arms will never be allowed. Lahore police will strictly deal with the troublemakers,” he said.

According to a police spokesman, the DIG directed the police officials to implement foolproof security measures and stay on high-alert for ensuring peaceful atmosphere on this occasion. As per the security plan devised by the Lahore police, as many as 10,000 officials including additional contingents of Dolphin Squads and Police Response Units would perform security duties on New Year Night.

Muhammad Waqas Nazir further directed all divisional SPs and DSPs to personally visit all the important areas in their respective jurisdictions particularly important public places to ensure best security arrangements under their supervision.

The DIG said that all the routes would be scanned and monitored continuously and Dolphin Squads along with Police Response Units will ensure armed patrolling on all the important roads, around shopping malls, parks and recreational places of the city.

Similarly, additional contingents of police would also be deployed at different parks and main recreational points of the city where major gatherings take place on New Year’s Night. Lahore Police will also ensure checking of every suspicious person including bikes and vehicles at the entry and exit points of the city.

The DIG has also appealed to citizens to follow the laws and avoid aerial firing, one wheeling and fireworks because such activities could cause danger to the lives of other citizens. The purpose of such security arrangements is to protect the lives and properties of the citizens and to maintain peace and law and order in the city, the DIG added.

Special parties are arranged in posh localities of the city to celebrate the New Year Night. Many people routinely defy the ban on aerial firing, fireworks, and one-wheeling on the such events. Hundreds of youngsters riding on motorcycles take to city roads to celebrate the eve.

A spokesman for the city traffic police department said that the traffic officers are strictly directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads. He said that more than 1200 traffic wardens including special squads on heavy bikes are engaged to control vehicular traffic and to punish the troublemakers.