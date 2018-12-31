Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Information & Archives, Law, and Anti-Corruption Establishment Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Sindh Minister for Works & Services, Prison, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday termed the efforts of the federal government a political coup.

They said that if the names of the leadership and the ministers of Pakistan People’s Party have been put on ECL merely on the basis of cases then following the same pattern the name of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister KP, Defence Minister and Aleem Khan should also be placed on the ECL.

The ministers said this while addressing a press conference at Bilawal House, Karachi on Sunday. Murtaza Wahab said that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are being targeted just for exposing the inefficiencies, undemocratic conduct, and anti-people policies of the federal government in the parliament. The names of those ministers who were not even summoned by the JIT have been put in the ECL, the adviser said.

Furthermore, he added that names of even those ministers and political personalities whose names were not even mentioned in the JIT have been put on the ECL. He said that in total 850 persons were summoned by the JIT and 750 appeared. He told that neither the Chief Minister nor any other ministers were ever summoned by the JIT. The adviser made it clear that the no particular group was selected for subsidy on sugar or tractors in Sindh. Even the sugar mills of Jahangir Tareen and Ali Gohar Mahar were given the subsidy, but this was not mentioned in the JIT.

He said that the history is of full of same vindictive tactics which are being used by the existing Federal Government. He said that gossips of forward blocks are being chattered throughout the last decade. These are mere rumors, time has proved that no elected member ever opted to leave the PPP, he added. The Adviser mentioned that the federal government was successful in keeping its feet only with the support of mere four seats.

He again avowed that the PPP will continue to rule the Sindh province, as the Sindh government is keeping its promises. The Adviser mentioned that the subsidy to Captive Power Plant was awarded following a resolution presented in the Sindh Assembly by Khurram Sher Zaman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaasf.

The adviser asked PTI members that they should go through the constitution of Pakistan thoroughly. He said that even after the clear directives of the Supreme Court in September 2018 about the confidentiality of the JIT report, the members of the PTI keep on leaking the content of the JIT report. The question arises that even after these clear directives of the apex court how the JIT report was leaked to the media.

He said this while talking to the media after giving away the trophies and cash prizes to the winners of the cycling race organized by Sindh Cycling Association at Gabol Park, Lyari.

These are mere rumours, time has proved that no elected member ever opted to leave the PPP, he added. The adviser mentioned that the federal government was successful in keeping its feet only with the support of mere four seats. He again avowed that the PPP will continue to rule the Sindh province, as the Sindh government is keeping its promises.

The adviser on the occasion conveyed his message to the PTI members that they should go through the constitution of Pakistan thoroughly. He said that the PTI is the second name of obliteration and its members adores destruction. The PTI in reality in its just five months’ rule brought with it the Tsunami of inflation and devastation, he added. While addressing the people at Gabol Park the Adviser said that people of Lyari have proved today that their mandate was in fact stolen. He specified that that Lyari is incomplete without Pakistan People’s Party. A waving flag of Pakistan and Pakistan People’s Party in Lyari is one of my favourite sights, he added.

Earlier, the adviser gave away the trophies and cash prizes to the winners of the cycling race. The 50 km distance race started from Maternity home, Lyari and ended at Railway Stadium. Later, the adviser visited various areas of Lyari along with the general public. He gelled with the citizens and listened to their complaints. He ensured the people of Lyari to address their grievances without ado. The Adviser also visited the residence of renowned composer late Zahoor Ahmed Zaibi and condoled with his family members. Speaking on the occasion the Adviser said that the composition and the services of the distinguished composer like ZahoorZaibi will always be remembered.