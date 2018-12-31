Share:

Finance Minister Asad Umar chaired a meeting on Monday to review the progress of work on different economic zones in the country.

Planning, Development and Reform Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar was also present on the occasion.

The meeting during the progress review, extended special consideration to economic zones in the province of Balochistan including Hub.

The meeting decided that Ministry of Planning Development & Reform will ensure necessary infrastructure arrangements for the zones which aim to promote economic activities throughout the country. As for requirement of electricity, the Power Division will look after all necessary matters.

Senior officials from Ministries concerned attended the meeting.