Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Member National Assembly Nusrat Wahid has said that very soon the government of Imran Khan will bring back the looted wealth.

She further said that Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Bilwal Bhutto and other 172 persons will face trial as the JIT report is based on facts. Billions of rupees have been transferred aboard through fake bank accounts, huge money laundering has been conducted.

The people’s party during its tenure in the office borrowed huge amount of loans from abroad and pushed the country in the swamp of huge debt, Peoples party increased their assets through looted money and build empires in Pakistan and abroad.

The people of Sindh will never come to streets upon call by the PPP failed leaders. Zardari trying to divert the attention of innocent people of Sindh and trying to bring them on the streets through bogus slogans and stupid remarks.

She added that Asif Zardari has huge deposits of billions of dollars in the Swiss bank accounts. The former prime Minister Yousf Raza Gilani did not wrote letter to the Swiss Bank to re-open the case of Asif Zardari as a result he lost his job. The PTI Government dealing with priority the issue of Money laundering and doing its best to bring back the looted wealth into Pakistan at the soonest.

Nusrat Wahid said that through Money Laundering billions of dollars has been sent abroad if the looted amounts are return to Pakistan then it will be easy to get rid of the debts. The Government is signing agreements with different countries of the world on this issue. A new law will also been soon formulated to deal with these issue.