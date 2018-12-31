Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issued notices to 38 property owners for illegal construction and demolished 10 shops while five were sealed for not removing encroachments.

According to RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, several raids on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza were conducted by RCB, building control department teams during last five days and the owners of buildings and structures constructed illegally were issued notices.

The staff concerned conducted raids in several areas including Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Gujaran, Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony, Peshawar Road, Chor and other areas and the building rules violators were served notices as RCB administration was taking action in accordance with the law against illegal constructions in cantt areas.

He said, 10 shops erected illegally in Tench Bhatta area were demolished as the owners of the properties did not get prior approval and violated the rules. Five shops in Peoples Colony area were also sealed as the shopkeepers despite notices did not remove encroachments on their own.

He said, the ongoing operation against illegal construction in RCB areas had been accelerated on the special instruction of the CEO. The spokesman informed, after solid steps taken in this regard, the revenue generation had also been increased as now the citizens were submitting their building plans to get formal approval.

The citizens should not violate the rules else stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone, he warned. He said eight truckloads goods were also confiscated under anti-encroachment operation.