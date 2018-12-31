Share:

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the legal heirs of Asghar Khan, after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) recommended closing the case filed by the late air chief marshal.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar resumed the case on Monday with regard to non-implementation of its October 19, 2012 judgment.

In the last hearing on December 29, the FIA had submitted a report in the SC to close the inquiry as the agency could not find relevant records since the matter was about 21-years old.

It had further stated that witnesses’ evidences also contained many gaps and did not match.

The director general of FIA, who was there during the hearing, told that there were gaps in evidences.

The SC observed that the FIA had presented its final report on the case, in which the agency requested to close the inquiry.

The court further asked those present before it to suggest what more should be done in the case.

It then issued notices to Asghar Khan’s legal heirs and adjourned the case for next week.