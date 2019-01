Share:

Senate Committee on Monday has approves Exit Control list (ECL) laws amendment bill that was moved in the Senate by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani on November 13, 2018.

According to the recent amendments it would be necessary to inform the relevant person at least 24 hours before placing his name on ECL.

On the other hand, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has opposed the approval seeking explanation of amendments in ECL laws.