MOSCOW :- At least six people have suffered injuries as a result of a malfunction of equipment, including a jet bridge, at US Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI), situated in the eastern US state of Maryland, the airport said early on 30 December. “Partial equipment failure involving jet bridge at #BWI Gate E-10. BWI Fire & Rescue Dept responded, along w/ mutual aid. Preliminary info indicates 6 individuals transported to local hospitals w/ non-life-threatening injuries”, the airport said in a statement via its official Twitter feed.–Sputnik

The airport added that an investigation had been launched into the incident and that the jet bridge would be closed until the end of the probe.

The plane has since departed from the gate. The incident is under investigation, according to the airport’s statement.