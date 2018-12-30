Share:

Hainan:-The International Electronic Music Festival, as a conventional program of the third Hainan International Tourism Island (Lingshui) Youth Carnival, has rocked the Qingshui Bay beach in the Lingshui Li Autonomous County of south China's Hainan. Young people who love electronic music and party enjoy the exotic cultures conveyed by the music. Their enthusiasm lights up the night. Party is the most important element in this year’s music festival, where culture and music from home and abroad can be fully melted together, bringing visual and auditory feasts for all.