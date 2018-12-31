Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal and provincial health authorities have registered more than 1,600 cases so far against manufacturers and sellers found in violations of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Act 2012. About 200 FIRs across the country have also been registered through this campaign against manufacturers and sellers of spurious/unregistered drugs. Listing steps being taken by the government to control manufacturing of substandard and spurious drugs in the country, sources at National Health Services Division on Sunday said in order to have coordinated and effective implementation of DRAP Act, 2012, the Drugs Act, 1976, DRAP/Federal government has increased coordination with provincial health departments. Moreover, the sources said a National Task Force has been constituted for eradication of spurious and un-registered drugs while Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan with approval of Ministry of National Health Services has also increased number of Inspectors of Drugs from 14 to 21 for further strengthening implementation of DRAP Act, 2012.