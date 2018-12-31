Share:

Taliban representatives from Afghanistan on Monday have held talks with Iran in Tehran.

According to spokesman of foreign ministry of Iran, the talks were designed to set parameters for talks of the Taliban with the Afghan government.

The spokesman said Taliban had held comprehensive talks with Iranian deputy foreign minister.

Meanwhile, twenty-one Taliban militants were killed by Afghan Air Force airstrikes in eastern Wardak province near Kabul.

In a statement Ministry of Defense says, “those among the killed were four local Taliban divisional commanders, adding that six vehicles and three motorbikes were also destroyed in the raids”.