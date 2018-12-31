Share:

SWABI:- Firing by unknown gunmen left three people injured including two policemen and a passerby here at village Kalu Khan. The constables of elite force Farhan and Pervez were on their way back to leave from Yar Hussain Police Station when their motorbike was ambushed by unknown bike riders who opened indiscriminate firing on them. The injured were shifted immediately to hospital in Peshawar. The doctors said the condition of constable Farhan is critical. The police have registered FIR against unknown accused and started investigation.–APP