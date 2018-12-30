Share:

GUJRANWALA-Two under-custody robbers were killed during an attempt by their accomplices to get them free from the police. The police informed that the incident occurred in Wahndo area. A police team was escorting the two robbers for recovery of looted valuables in a police van. The police vehicle, however, was attacked by accomplices of the arrested robbers in Wahndo.

An exchange of fire took place between the robbers and police. Both under custody robbers were killed in the shots fired by their cohorts. According to the police, the dead robbers had shot dead three persons on resistance during a robbery. And later, they were arrested by police during a raid. The dead bodies of the robbers were shifted to hospital for post-mortem and medico-legal formalities.