DOHA - The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority on Sunday said it was exploring the possibility of resuming flights of national airlines to the Syrian capital of Damascus.

“We are currently studying the situation at Damascus International Airport to see if it is possible for UAE national airlines to resume flights to Damascus,” the authority’s statement, obtained by Sputnik, said.

Emirates and Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national airlines, halted flights to Syria in 2012 after Abu Dhabi decided to sever relations with the Syrian government due to the suppression of anti-government demonstrations.

On Thursday, the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus after a six-year break and thus became the first Arab country to do so. Bahrain and Kuwait also announced an intention to reopen their embassies in Damascus.