BEIJING - German car maker Volkswagen (VW) and its Chinese joint ventures will recall over 357,000 vehicles in China due to a possible short-circuiting risk of their sunroof LED lighting modules.

The recall, starting from January 25, will involve 10,455 imported Tiguan compact crossover vehicles manufactured from August 18, 2016 through June 7, 2018, more than 303,000 Chinese-made Tiguan L models manufactured between October 26, 2016 and July 27, 2018, as well as 43,172 domestically-produced Magotan cars manufactured between November 30, 2015 and June 29 this year.

Humidity may cause the short circuit in the LED modules, which may lead to a fire, according to a statement on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation. Volkswagen and its JVs, the SAIC Volkswagen and FAW-Volkswagen, will fix the issue in all of the recalled vehicles free of charge.