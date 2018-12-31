Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) steadfastly moved ahead during the year 2018 to regain glory of its past, as it successfully completed and commissioned three long-delayed mega hydropower projects with cumulative generation capacity of 2487 MW.

With commissioning of the 108 MW-Golen Gol, the 1410 MW-Tarbela 4th Extension and the 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum hydropower projects in 2018, the installed generation capacity of WAPDA hydroelectric power surged to 9389 MW from 6902 MW, registering an increase of 36 percent in just one year. Prior to this, WAPDA could manage to take its hydel generation to 6902 MW in 59 years of its inception from the year 1958 to 2017.

As far as hydel generation in 2018 is concerned, WAPDA contributed 25.63 billion units of hydel electricity to the National Grid during the year despite the fact that water flows in 2018 remained historically low. The contribution of WAPDA hydel electricity to the system greatly helped the country in meeting electricity needs and lowering the electricity tariff for the consumers.

It is worth mentioning that hydropower is the cheapest, cleanest and environment -friendly source of electricity. According to the data of Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) regarding per unit cost of electricity generated from various sources during fiscal year 2017-18, it is 2.22 for WAPDA hydel, which is far less than per unit cost of electricity generated from all other sources. In comparison to hydel electricity, it is Rs. 8.91 per unit for gas, Rs. 16.16 for residual furnace oil (RFO), Rs. 16.45 for high speed diesel (HSD), Rs. 10.89 for coal, Rs. 8.78 for nuclear, Rs. 16.35 for wind, Rs. 8.60 for bagasse, Rs. 16.83 for solar, Rs. 11.30 for re-gasified natural gas (RLNG), and Rs. 10.67 per unit for electricity imported from Iran.

Apart from its achievements in hydropower sector, WAPDA also succeeded in achieving major targets to construct mega water reservoirs in the country. Resultantly, construction of Mohmand Dam is scheduled to commence in January 2019. It will be the first mega Dam to be undertaken in the last five decades after construction of Tarbela Dam in 1970s. In addition, construction work on Diamer Basha Dam Project is also likely to start in mid 2019. Both Mohmand and Diamer Basha dams will store 9.3 MAF of water and generate 5300 MW of low–cost hydel electricity.

Mohmand Dam: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority succeeded in achieving yet another land mark on Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project, as a formal agreement was signed between the tribal elders and WAPDA under the supervision of District Administration Mohmand for acquiring the land to construct Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project. This achievement has been made possible with the active support of the local administration, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government, the local elders and the Members of the National Assembly belonging to the project area.

This development has paved the way to initiate construction work on Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project in pursuit of the historic judgment of the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan dated July 04 this year for early commencement and timely completion of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams by constituting the Implementation Committee on Dams.

The agreement pertaining to the rates for acquiring the land has also been endorsed by the Sub Committee on Land Acquisition and Resettlement of Mohmand Dam Project formed under the Implementation Committee on Dams.

It is worth mentioning that a total of 8675 acres land is to be acquired for construction of the requisite infrastructure at the Dam site, 56-kilometer long reservoir and irrigation network and re-regulation pond area. Contrary to other major projects like Diamer Basha Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project, where process for acquiring the land has been lingering since long, the formal agreement with the local tribes to acquire land for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project has been signed after consultation of a few months. The tribes of Burhan Khel, Esa Khel and Saparay Mulagoree of Tehsil Pandiali and Pranghar and MNA from Mohmand District Sajid Khan and MNA from Charsada Malik Anwer Taj signed the agreement with WAPDA for land. It is pertinent to mention that WAPDA using bridge financing through its own resources, transferred Rs. 684 million to local administration for purchase of land.

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project is historic and unique in nature being constructed on River Swat in erstwhile Tribal District Mohmand of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province after the delay of over five decades. The project is scheduled to be completed in five years and eight months with an approved PC-I of about Rs. 309 billion. On completion, the project will store about 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) of water and generate 800 megawatt (MW) of low-cost hydel electricity.

The project will significantly contribute towards development of agriculture, industrial, economic and social sectors in the country besides alleviating poverty and providing job opportunities to the locals in the project area. Annual benefits of the project have been estimated at Rs. 51.6 billion.