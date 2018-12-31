Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Chairman Muhammad Arif Abbasi has said that Wasa would get a bailout package from Punjab government amounting to Rs 200 million soon which would help the agency overcome the financial crisis.

“We have requested the Punjab Government for a special bailout package of Rs 200 million and the Punjab Chief Secretary has sent it’s summary to Chief Minister Punjab,” he said and hoped that in next Punjab cabinet meeting, the package would be approved.

Talking to APP he said, a number of steps had been taking for making the department self-sufficient.

He said, WASA managed to pay first installment of pending dues amounting Rs 35 million to IESCO on December 26.

He informed that the department was the defaulter of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and on a special request 10 days were given to clear the pending dues.

The Chairman said, zero tolerance policy against corruption had been adopted in WASA.

The authorities concerned had been directed to take solid steps to curb corruption and improve efficiency of the department. He said, massive reshuffling had been made particularly in the lower cadre to improve performance of the authority and address citizens’ complaints.

Abbasi told a crackdown was being planned against the corruption mafia in the civic body responsible for providing water and sanitation to the people of city.

He said the authority would take strict action against the corrupt elements in WASA and no compromise would be made on corruption.

To a question he said, efforts were being made to uplift WASA and make it a competent and efficient civic service provider body.

Earlier, all 14 inspectors of revenue branch were transferred. The objective behind transferring services of employees was to improve the working of the agency and to provide better services to the consumers.

Such kind of move would also result in checking corruption in WASA, he said.

Chairman Abbasi informed all the sanitary inspectors were transferred. Secondly, he ordered transfers of bill distributors and in the third phase, over 400 tube-well operators and valve men were being transferred.

To another question the Chairman said the authorities had been directed to devise a comprehensive plan for recovery of outstanding dues from the defaulters.

He said, a survey had also been ordered to check total number of legal and illegal water connections.

In this regard, WASA authorities had decided to launch crackdown against the defaulters and illegal water connections, he said adding, the management had started formation of teams for the crackdown.

The recovery teams had started imposing fines and penalties on the defaulters and illegal connections. He said WASA would generate revenue through its own resources by taking rapid, practical and effective measures to overcome financial crunch.

Solid steps had been taken to bring our own department into order by ending incompetency and inefficiency which he said had resulted in financial crisis inside the department.

To a question he also cleared that there was no plan or proposal to raise the charges of water tariff. Similarly, Arif Abbasi clarified that from now no political interference or its influence would be accepted and tolerated.

Policies of generating income on our own resources would be reformed and make effective in the coming days, the chairman added.