Earlier, several media reports also suggested that Turkey has been amassing tanks, howitzers and other equipment on the border with Syria. The redeployment comes ahead of a military operation announced by Ankara East of the Euphrates River in Syria against Daesh* and Kurdish forces there.

Russian media has published footage of a Turkish military convoy reportedly moving through southern Urfa province towards the nearby border with Syria. The video shows several trucks, carrying battle tanks, and what looks like a drone or a small plane flying in the skies above.

Last week, several Turkish news agencies reported that Turkish military convoys were moving towards the Syrian border. These reports come in the wake of Ankara announcing a new military operation in Syria that will target the remnants of Daesh* and Kurdish forces East of the Euphrates. The Turkish operation was later postponed due to the US stating that it would be withdrawing its troops from Syria in the coming months.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on 20 December that the army was "intensely" preparing for the operation and vowed to "bury" Kurds in the trenches and tunnels. Ankara believes that Syrian Kurds are tied to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organisation in Turkey.