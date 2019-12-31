Share:

The ongoing severe gas crisis on Tuesday has continued to create troubles for the locals in parts of the country.

According to details, the situation in Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and other cities of Pakistan has intensified after the shortage of gas has reached uncontrollable level.

While recording their complaints, the locals said that they are facing immense difficulties in cooking food and performing other related house chores. They also demanded the provincial governments to take action of the situation and resolve the matter as early as possible.

Earlier, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) had decided to launch crackdown on the consumers using gas compressors.

Regional Manager SNGPL Javed Khan said there is no shortage of gas, however, there is dire need to take measures to stop illegal practices.

He said residents use fridge compressor to suck in more sui gas to increase its flow that is too dangerous.

On Dec. 22, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while addressing a press conference in Sialkot, stated that the government had directed the relevant authorities to ensure gas supply to households even if it means curbing the supply to CNG stations.

She maintained that there are false claims being perpetuated regarding the hike in gas prices.

"The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) is merely a regulator which, keeping in mind ground realities, forwards its input to the government. She stated that a continuous wave of winter has gripped the country which is why there has been an increase in the demand for gas.

"Keeping this in mind, there has been a 12 per cent increase in gas pressure while overall utilisation has increased by almost 2.5% as compared to last year."