Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The administration of Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Monday launched a mega Hepatitis screening and vaccination campaign to make the IUB the first Hepatitis free university of the country. The campaign has been launched at Baghdadul Jadeed Campus of the varsity during which as many as 30,000 students, faculty members and employees will be screened, tested and vaccinated against deadly disease.

This campaign is part of Govt. of the Punjab Hepatitis Control Program and being executed in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur through District Health Authority Bahawalpur. IUB Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob inaugurated the campaign while Bahawalpur DPO Suhaib Ashraf; CEO District Health Authority Dr Ghulam Yasin; Focal Person Punjab Hepatitis Control Program Dr Auranzaib; faculty members, officers and a large number of students were also present on the occasion. The VC said that the campaign has been initiated in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to purge the country of diseases including Hepatitis. The Health Department on the directives of the Punjab CM has made foolproof arrangements at the university to facilitate thousands of students and employees at the camp.

The VC also informed that a Hepatitis vaccination centre will also be setup at the varsity with the support of the District Health Authority.