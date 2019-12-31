Share:

KARACHI - BehrozSabzwari dismissed reports about the divorce of his son Shahroz with his wife SyraYousuf.

Behroz said that they didn’t call off their marriage and made it clear that conflicts are part of every relationship. He also confirmed that to look after him, Syra is staying with her ailing father.

The couple hashad a “good marital life” for the past seven years, Behroz said. Earlier, the news of the celebrity couple’s separation shocked everyone and left fans speechless.

The rumour of actors SyraShahroz and ShahrozSabswari breakup took the Internet by storm. The couple was also trending on twitter in Pakistan.The duo got married seven years ago and were blessed with a baby girl in 2014.

People were thinking that Shahroz and supermodel SadafKanwal are dating. Clearing the rumours, Behroz said that Sadaf is someone’s daughter just like Syra is our daughter the rumours need to stop. While it was still unclear what led to the Twitter trends, the couple still follow each other on Instagram while Syra’s name also remains unchanged. . Neither Syra nor her husband Shahroz have reacted to the rumours so far.