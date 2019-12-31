Share:

ISLAMABAD - In continuation of the operation against violations of Islamabad Building and Zoning Regulations 2005 in different housing societies situated in Zone II and V of the city, Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) has sealed 13 more commercial buildings on Monday.

The operation was conducted by the Building Control Directorate –II with the assistance of Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) while participated by the Enforcement Directorate of the Authority, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations.

During the action taken on Monday, teams of Building Control Directorate-II sealed 13 premises in a private housing society.

Meanwhile, the CDA Enforcement Directorate while conducting operations at the green belt of I.J.P. Road from Sector I-10 up to Carriage Factory boundary Sector I-11, removed 275 illegal selling points established illegally by encroaching the green belt. After removing encroachments, the area was handed over to the Environment Staff of MCI for tree plantation and with the directions to ensure strict vigilance so that encroachments could not be cropped up again.

Similarly, one temporary house, a hotel and a mechanic cabin have been also dismantled in F-11 Markaz. Moreover, one building material depot near St 11 and Sector G-11/1 has also been removed.