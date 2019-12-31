LAHORE - Central Punjab defeated Northern by an innings and 16 runs in their final to win the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at National Stadium, Karachi on Monday.
Central Punjab wrapped up the five-day affair in the evening session of the fourth day with the help of Bilal Asif’s sensational off-spin bowling, which earned him eight wickets for 112 runs. Northern had a 312-run trail to surmount with eight wickets in hand at the beginning of the play. Young opener Haider Ali registered his second first-class century after resuming his innings at the overnight score of 50. He along with Faizan Riaz (22) put up some resistance during the first hour of the day’s play before Bilal removed them in the latter half of the morning session.
With 134 runs, Haider was the highest run-scorer from his side, as he smashed 22 fours and one six in his 204-ball play. Rohail Nazir and Ali Sarfraz scored half-centuries in the middle-order and put up a defiant 95-run stand for the fifth-wicket. Rohail scored 70 from 96 balls with nine fours, while Ali made 81 in 119 balls with 12 fours. When the stand was broken after the dismissal of Rohail by Ehsan Adil, the Northern batting line-up crumbled and Bilal took remaining five wickets. Central Punjab had put a mammoth first innings score of 675 for eight and declared after the brilliant double-century from Umar Akmal, who made 218 runs with 20 fours and eight sixes.
Player of the final: Umar, Bilal
Player of the tournament: Zafar Gohar
Best batsman: Imran Butt
Best bowler: Nauman Ali
Best wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal
Scorecard
NORTHERN 1ST INNINGS: 254 all out
CENTRAL PUNJAB 1ST INNINGS: 675d
NORTHERN 2ND INNINGS:
(OVERNIGHT: 109-2):
Haider Ali b Bilal Asif 134
Zeeshan Malik c Faheem b Bilal 38
Umar Amin c Kamran b Faheem 17
Faizan Riaz c Babar b Bilal 22
Rohail Nazir lbw b Ehsan 70
Ali Sarfraz c Faheem b Bilal 81
Hammad Azam c Faheem b Bilal 38
Nauman Ali c sub b Bilal 0
Waqas Ahmed st Kamran b Bilal 0
Muhammad Musa not out 0
Sadaf Hussain c Kamran b Bilal 0
EXTRAS: (b4, nb1) 5
TOTAL: (all out, 111.3 overs) 405
FOW: 1-75, 2-109, 3-179, 4-241, 5-336, 6-400, 7-400, 8-404, 9-405, 10-405.
BOWLING: Ehsan 18-5-51-1; Aizaz 8-1-54-0; Zafar 35-2-120-0; Faheem 18-4-59-1; Bilal 31.3-1-112-8; Ahmed 1-0-5-0.
TOSS: Northern
UMPIRES: Asif Yaqoob, Ahsan Raza
TV UMPIRE: Rashid Riaz
MATCH REFEREE: Iftikhar Ahmed