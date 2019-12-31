Share:

LAHORE - Central Punjab defeated Northern by an innings and 16 runs in their final to win the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at National Stadium, Karachi on Monday.

Central Punjab wrapped up the five-day affair in the evening session of the fourth day with the help of Bilal Asif’s sensational off-spin bowling, which earned him eight wickets for 112 runs. Northern had a 312-run trail to surmount with eight wickets in hand at the beginning of the play. Young opener Haider Ali registered his second first-class century after resuming his innings at the overnight score of 50. He along with Faizan Riaz (22) put up some resistance during the first hour of the day’s play before Bilal removed them in the latter half of the morning session.

With 134 runs, Haider was the highest run-scorer from his side, as he smashed 22 fours and one six in his 204-ball play. Rohail Nazir and Ali Sarfraz scored half-centuries in the middle-order and put up a defiant 95-run stand for the fifth-wicket. Rohail scored 70 from 96 balls with nine fours, while Ali made 81 in 119 balls with 12 fours. When the stand was broken after the dismissal of Rohail by Ehsan Adil, the Northern batting line-up crumbled and Bilal took remaining five wickets. Central Punjab had put a mammoth first innings score of 675 for eight and declared after the brilliant double-century from Umar Akmal, who made 218 runs with 20 fours and eight sixes.

Player of the final: Umar, Bilal

Player of the tournament: Zafar Gohar

Best batsman: Imran Butt

Best bowler: Nauman Ali

Best wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Scorecard

NORTHERN 1ST INNINGS: 254 all out

CENTRAL PUNJAB 1ST INNINGS: 675d

NORTHERN 2ND INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 109-2):

Haider Ali b Bilal Asif 134

Zeeshan Malik c Faheem b Bilal 38

Umar Amin c Kamran b Faheem 17

Faizan Riaz c Babar b Bilal 22

Rohail Nazir lbw b Ehsan 70

Ali Sarfraz c Faheem b Bilal 81

Hammad Azam c Faheem b Bilal 38

Nauman Ali c sub b Bilal 0

Waqas Ahmed st Kamran b Bilal 0

Muhammad Musa not out 0

Sadaf Hussain c Kamran b Bilal 0

EXTRAS: (b4, nb1) 5

TOTAL: (all out, 111.3 overs) 405

FOW: 1-75, 2-109, 3-179, 4-241, 5-336, 6-400, 7-400, 8-404, 9-405, 10-405.

BOWLING: Ehsan 18-5-51-1; Aizaz 8-1-54-0; Zafar 35-2-120-0; Faheem 18-4-59-1; Bilal 31.3-1-112-8; Ahmed 1-0-5-0.

TOSS: Northern

UMPIRES: Asif Yaqoob, Ahsan Raza

TV UMPIRE: Rashid Riaz

MATCH REFEREE: Iftikhar Ahmed