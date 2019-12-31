At least four people were killed and two others trapped when an under construction tunnel collapsed in northern China, state media said on Tuesday 

READ MORE: Misbah reviews Pakistan national men’s team’s 2019

The accident occurred late Monday at a tunnel on a highway in the city of Jincheng in Shanxi Province, Xinhua news agency reported

Six people who were working on the site were trapped under the debris.

Authorities said one of them was rescued alive but later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The rescuers retrieved three bodies while two are still trapped.

READ MORE: Syrian families take refuge in mosque from bombings

Search and rescue efforts are underway for the trapped workers.