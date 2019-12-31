Share:

At least four people were killed and two others trapped when an under construction tunnel collapsed in northern China, state media said on Tuesday

The accident occurred late Monday at a tunnel on a highway in the city of Jincheng in Shanxi Province, Xinhua news agency reported

Six people who were working on the site were trapped under the debris.

Authorities said one of them was rescued alive but later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The rescuers retrieved three bodies while two are still trapped.

Search and rescue efforts are underway for the trapped workers.