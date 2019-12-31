Share:

Lahore - A delegation of farmers, led by Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak, called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday.

“There is a dire need of promoting research and introducing innovation in livestock sector,” the CM told the visitors.

“This sector has vast potential and its growth would help strengthen the national economy. The livestock farmers will be taught about the latest techniques of research and innovation to help them to get maximum benefits,” the CM added.

He maintained that there is a need to promote research and development for getting maximum production of meat and milk. The government would promote the livestock sector on modern lines to help the rural population to alleviate poverty. It is sanguine that the livestock sector is an engine of growth for the development of the national economy, he added.

A couple of months ago, the CM-led Punjab cabinet approved establishment of Khal Panchayat Authority and the Khal Panchayat Act 2019. This Khal Panchayat will consist of farmers. The meeting decided to open the wheat procurement campaign and Punjab government would purchase wheat from every farmer who would bring wheat to the procurement centre while the previous procedure was also revised to facilitate farmers. It decided to extend help to farmers whose crops were affected by recent rains and hailstorms. The CM said every grain of wheat will be purchased during the wheat procurement campaign and farmers will be given every facility at the procurement centre. “The farmers’ rights will be fully protected and the complete reward of their hard work will be given,” he said and directed the SMDR to finalise the assistance package at the earliest.

It gave approval to the demands of Food Department for supplementary budget grants and set up a waste management company in DG Khan while approved amendment to Waqf properties administration rules, 2002 and the draft of guidelines for the development of hydrocarbon seepages and the draft of sentencing law.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan.

He prayed the Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.