LAHORE - Punjab Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan is monitoring the facilitation process at temporary shelter homes in Punjab and he is in close contact with all commissioners and deputy commissioners in this regard.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, the chief secretary is passing instructions to field officers to ensure provision of facilities like food and other necessities to shelterless people.

Administrative officers told the chief secretary that eight shelter homes had been set up in Bahawalpur Division and 241 people have availed the facility so far. Similarly, five shelter homes have been set up in DG Khan Division and 60 people have availed the facility so far.

In Faisalabad Division, 16 shelter homes have been set up in four districts and 563 have availed the facility so far. Moreover, Gujranwala Division has 10 shelter homes in six districts, including Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal and Sialkot, where 108 poor people availed the facility.

Lahore Division has 11 shelter homes

The chief secretary was told that Lahore Division has 11 shelter homes in four districts and 280 people are currently residing there. Rawalpindi Division has five shelter homes in four districts where 127 people are being facilitated. Sahiwal Division is hosting 64 poor people at five shelter homes. Sargodha Division is facilitating 100 people at 24 shelter homes in four districts i.e. Sargodha, Bhakkar, Khushab and Mianwali.

According to APP Minister Labour and Human Resources Punjab Ansar Majeed Khan has said that the initiative of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to provide shelters to deprive people is a milestone.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said the government was taking steps to provide basic necessities to deprived communities. So many people had lost their lives for sleeping on roads in accidents, he added.

He said previous governments did not do anything for that deprived section of the society, but the incumbent government had fulfilled its responsibility after providing respectful shelter to them, he added.

He said the rehabilitation of the said community was the prime priority of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.