MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Hurriyat leaders - Abdul Hameed Lone and Muhammad Shafi Dar have denounced the continued military siege and communications blockade by the Indian government in the occupied Kashmir.

“The Indian government has imposed lockdown and communications blackout across the Jammu and Kashmir state after it repealed its special status and bifurcated it into Union Territories on August 5,” Abdul Hameed Lone and Muhammad Shafi Dar stated at a press conference here in Mandi Bahauddin on Monday. The kashmiri leaders said that India is plotting a massacre in Kashmir pattern on the one carried in Myanmar and a conspiracy is being hatched to deport Kashmiris.

They said that the number of Indian forces personnel has been increased and people, virtually have been confined to their houses. They added that even women could not come out of their houses and don’t feel safe in their houses. They maintained that the India’s fascist face has been exposed to the world.

The Hurriyat leaders deplored that people in Muslim-majority areas of the territory are not being allowed to offer their congregational Jumma prayers, which is direct interference in the religious affairs of Muslims.

They also hailed the efforts of the Pakistani government, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the world positively about the plight of the Kashmiri people and Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory.

Abdul Hameed Lone and Muhammad Shafi Dar appealed to the United Nations and the international community to take notice of Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir and settle the lingering dispute according to UN relevant resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.