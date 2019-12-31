Share:

LAHORE - The Diamond Paints Polo Champions Trophy 2020 will roll into action today (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. LPC President Malik Atif Yaar Tiwana has said that top ten teams are featuring in this eight-goal tournament, which have the services of top national and international Polo players. He also thanked Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed for sponsoring the event and hoped that he will continue to support this beautiful game. Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed said that he himself is a polo player while his son Mir Huzaifa Ahmed also plays this game, that’s why he and his family feel happy to sponsor and work for improvement of the game. “Participation of such a huge number of teams in this eight-goal tournament shows that the game of Polo is flourishing fast in the country and the players are taking keen interest in the game.” All the ten participating teams are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Diamond Paints, Barry’s, FG Polo Team, Monnoo Polo and Master Paints while Pool B comprises of Master Paints Black, Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical, AOS Polo Team, Jubilee Life and BN Team. Today (Tuesday), Diamond Paints will take on Barry’s in the first match of the championship at 12:30 pm, while FG Polo will vie against Monnoo Polo at 1:30 pm and Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical at 2:30 pm. The main and subsidiary finals will be played on Sunday.