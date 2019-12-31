Share:

ISLAMABAD - The disabled students of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) were equally benefited from the Prime Minister’s scheme, getting electric wheelchairs to have a comfortable life for continuing their future study.

A ceremony in connection with distribution of wheelchairs was held here at the main office of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

According to Director Students Affairs Rana Tariq Javed, the University’s eight students were selected for said scheme and were awarded the Electric Wheelchair.

The wheelchairs were distrusted by Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for Professional Education and Training. It was acknowledged at the ceremony that the AIOU pays special attention to the welfare of the disabled students.

This is only University in the public sector that is providing free education to the disabled up to the higher education level. It was also the first one that had set up Accessibility Center here at its main Campus for blind students and the same were being established at its regional offices across the country.

The recipients of the wheelchairs thanked the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum for his special care and paying attention to the education of marginalized sections of the society.

About the PM’s scheme, Rana Tariq Javed said it is one of the great initiatives of the government that helps the disabled students to complete their higher education, and enable them to contribute effectively towards the progress of the country.