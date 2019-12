Share:

LAHORE (PR): Fatima Group has signed a strategic MoU with Telenor Microfinance Bank to promote financial inclusion amongst local farmers in Pakistan. The MoU was recently signed between Ali Mukhtar, Director at Fatima Group, and Khurram Malik, Head of Easypaisa at Telenor Microfinance Bank, during a ceremony held at Fatima Group’s head office in Lahore.