The graveyards of world are proof if any is needed that nobody is indispensable. Even during two World Wars, British Army commanders were relieved of their command at end of tenures and PM would select his replacement keeping seniority in consideration. We have seen that there are limits (Two Tenures) even on number of tenures of elected constitutional public office holders like PM or President in developed democracies.

The Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam in his address to Staff College Quetta in 1948 elaborated on role of paid civil and uniformed servants of state. Earlier on 11 August 1947 while addressing First Constituent Assembly, MAJ emphasized importance of finalizing constitution on which a modern democratic welfare state was to be built. Unfortunately, his vision and advice was not followed with disastrous consequences for this country. Pakistan remained a dominion of British Raj till 1956 because of this deliberate delay in approving constitution.

This concept of an individual being indispensable is confined to monarchies and dictatorships. It is discretionary power of PM, subject to norms and regulations, to appoint a serving senior officer to assume command of three arms of our armed forces, within laws and procedures laid down. With exception of General Kayani who was given extension by a civilian elected President, all others were given by military dictators to themselves. There should therefore be no surprise when a prominent lawyer from this political party, who is known for representing controversial clients involved in land and LPG scams comes up with his own interpretation, although this is the sole privilege of judiciary.

The national security of a country with trained professional disciplined army cannot be so fragile that it is compromised by retirement of one person.

GULL ZAMAN,

Peshawar.