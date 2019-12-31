Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have made an elaborate plan for security on the eve of new year night in the city and decided to ensure special deployments to maintain peace.

Around 2000 policemen would be deployed to ensure foolproof security and keep a vigilant eye during possible celebrations on New Year night. The plan was finalized by Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar in a meeting here on Monday. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Director General (Safe City) Sarfaraz Ahmed Falki, SSPs Security, Traffic, CTF, Law and Order, AIG (Special Branch), AIG (Operations), Additional SP and Zonal SPs attended the meeting.

The IGP issued directions to deploy police contingents at important places, shopping centres, main markets for the safety of public on the eve of New Year Night. He said that people should behave as civilized citizens and avoid from any irresponsible activity on the occasion.

Following the directives, all police officials would ensure special deployment in their respective areas including shopping centers and main markets for the safety of the public during the night.

Police Commandos will be also deployed at different places apart from patrolling by police officials. All Police Stations have been directed to keep fool proof security arrangements in their area of responsibility while special ITP teams have been made to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the occasion. Traffic police will also coordinate with the city police to maintain law and order and control traffic on the occasion, the IGP directed.

The IGP Islamabad has appealed the citizens to demonstrate responsibility in their attitude and behave like members of civilized society. He said that one-wheeling, aerial firing and fire-works would not be allowed in the city and every possible step would be taken to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

The DIG (Operations) would supervise all the security arrangements and no laxity would be tolerated in duties.