Share:

SIALKOT - As many as four armed dacoits were killed by the firing of their two fleeing accomplices during a shootout with Sialkot police near Muzaffarpur Phattak locality on Uggoki-Sialkot Road in the wee hours of Monday.

According to local senior police officials, as many as six unidentified dacoits were looting people by setting up a “Daaku Naaka” there, when a police reached there. On seeing police, accused opened fire. A silence was there when police retaliated.

Officials said that four dacoits were killed by the bullets fired by their two fleeing accomplices.

Police shifted the dead bodies to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.

Police officials said that the slain accused dacoits were still to be identified.

It is to be noted that the killing of four dacoits by the bullets fired their two accomplices took place a day after six unidentified bikes-borne armed dacoits had snatched three accused killers - Imran, Sufiyan and Tazeem from the Muradpur police custody after they ambushed a police van on Khawaja Safdar Road in Sialkot city.

Some police officials said that the killed dacoits were the same six accused who had snatched three accomplices from police custody on Sunday in Sialkot by attacking on police van.

The police have launched investigation to ascertain identity of the dead dacoits and arrest their runaway accomplices.

Panagah set up at

Daska THQ Hospital

The Daska Tehsil Administration has established a “Panagah” (shelter place) at Daska THQ Civil Hospital for the shelterless people here.

As many as eighty beds have been kept there giving separate shelters to all the unattended males and females there in such harsh weather. Local philanthropists have also donated for the project.

The hospital management said that attendants of the patents admitted to the hospital could also stay at the shelter home, where three-time meals are being served to all the people.